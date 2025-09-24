Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) and Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) Critical Comparison

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) and Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Teladoc Health and Ardent Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teladoc Health -8.16% -10.13% -4.43% Ardent Health 4.11% 16.66% 5.18%

Volatility & Risk

Teladoc Health has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardent Health has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

76.8% of Teladoc Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Teladoc Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Ardent Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Teladoc Health and Ardent Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teladoc Health 0 11 6 0 2.35 Ardent Health 1 1 9 0 2.73

Teladoc Health currently has a consensus target price of $9.80, suggesting a potential upside of 16.84%. Ardent Health has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 46.22%. Given Ardent Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ardent Health is more favorable than Teladoc Health.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teladoc Health and Ardent Health”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teladoc Health $2.57 billion 0.58 -$1.00 billion ($1.19) -7.05 Ardent Health $5.97 billion 0.32 $210.34 million $1.81 7.30

Ardent Health has higher revenue and earnings than Teladoc Health. Teladoc Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ardent Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ardent Health beats Teladoc Health on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems. The BetterHelp segment operates a mental health platform that provides online counseling and therapy services through website, mobile applications, phones, and text-based interactions by its licensed clinicians. The company offers its products and services under the Teladoc, Livongo, and BetterHelp brands. It serves employers, health plans, hospitals and health systems, and insurance and financial services companies, as well as individual members. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. Teladoc Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Ardent Health

Ardent Health Partners, Inc. owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee. Ardent Health Partners, Inc. is a subsidiary of EGI-AM Investments, L.L.C.

