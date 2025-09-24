Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $218,549,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 348.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,962,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,642 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 692.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,162,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,010 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,596,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,736,000 after buying an additional 463,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 111.3% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 469,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,152,000 after buying an additional 247,314 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THC opened at $193.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12-month low of $109.82 and a 12-month high of $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.98 and its 200-day moving average is $158.23.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $1.18. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.550-16.210 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 3,952 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $697,093.28. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,827.62. This trade represents a 24.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 8,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $1,436,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,227.34. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,722 shares of company stock valued at $17,161,015 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on THC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $195.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.81.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

