The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Position Lowered by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $82,351,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $17,185,903.84. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 590,734 shares in the company, valued at $58,388,148.56. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,180. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $93.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.59. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $62.41 and a 52 week high of $99.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. William Blair cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

