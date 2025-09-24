The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its stake in Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956,701 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 39,194.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,517,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,851 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,076,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Home Depot by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,486,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $410.82 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $396.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

