Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF) versus Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Critical Analysis

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Free Report) and Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Titan Medical and Bioventus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bioventus 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bioventus has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 98.70%. Given Bioventus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bioventus is more favorable than Titan Medical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -82.31% -51.47% Bioventus -7.11% 15.61% 4.01%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Titan Medical and Bioventus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Titan Medical has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioventus has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Bioventus shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Bioventus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Titan Medical and Bioventus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $17.63 million 2.24 $6.95 million $0.05 6.92 Bioventus $564.14 million 1.01 -$156.23 million N/A N/A

Titan Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bioventus.

Summary

Bioventus beats Titan Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes that increase bone formation to stimulate bone healing in spinal fusions and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic products used for precise bone cutting and sculpting, soft tissue management, and tissue debridement, in various surgeries, including minimally invasive applications. The company's product include, Osteoamp, an allograft-derived bone graft for bone grafting procedures; Exponent matrix for posterolateral spine procedures; Purebone for bone grafting procedures; Signafuse bone graft; Interfuse bone graft; Osteomatrix+ synthetic bone graft; Extractor for autologous cell and bone marrow extraction; reficio bone matrix; nexus ultrasonic surgical system; bonescalpel surgical solution; SonaStar for surgical procedures; and SonicOne ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system. The company's restorative therapies include a bone stimulation system and devices to help patients regain leg or hand function due to stroke, multiple sclerosis, or other central nervous system disorders. Its products include exogen, a bone healing system; L300 GO, a foot drop system; H200 rehabilitation system; Vector, a body weight support system; and Bioness integrated therapy system. It developing Talisman pulse generator and receiver for peripheral nerve stimulation. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

