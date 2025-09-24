Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 502.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.76. Tractor Supply Company has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

In related news, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 4,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $258,955.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,657.84. This represents a 11.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $5,756,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,851.40. This represents a 65.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,050 shares of company stock valued at $9,070,162 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.15.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

