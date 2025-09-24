Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,961,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,697,000 after purchasing an additional 247,051 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,264,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,750 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,737,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,315,000 after purchasing an additional 36,941 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 51.9% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,679,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 776.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,842,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,416 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.98.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback 43,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bernstein Bank downgraded Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

