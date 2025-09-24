U.S. Bancorp $USB Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,863 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 834,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,919,000 after acquiring an additional 310,031 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 187,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.