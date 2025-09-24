U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 19,839 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,839 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,202,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,933,000 after purchasing an additional 306,843 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after acquiring an additional 134,545 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,072,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,645,000. Finally, 626 Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 225,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 87,833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF stock opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $49.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

