U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 310.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 15.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 154,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Price Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.12.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,144,455.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 690,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,448,561.16. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $134,836.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,411.86. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,468 shares of company stock worth $10,250,470 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.55.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

