U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,023.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 96,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16,981.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 67,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 67,415 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.4% during the first quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 103,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 64,880 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 611,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,373,000 after buying an additional 46,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 263,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,935,000 after acquiring an additional 40,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $187.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.31. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.30.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.