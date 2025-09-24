U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 514 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.36.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

