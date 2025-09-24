U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Viawealth LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 11,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $235.20 on Wednesday. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $234.10 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $147.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.10 and its 200 day moving average is $287.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $372.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho set a $348.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.