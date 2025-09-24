U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Unilever PLC $UL

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,668,000 after buying an additional 232,945 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,100,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,381,000 after buying an additional 3,421,054 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 69.7% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Unilever by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after acquiring an additional 91,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Unilever by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.40. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5175 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 59.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. CICC Research started coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

