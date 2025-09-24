U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF $XMLV

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 254.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 174.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $821.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $54.58 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.56.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

