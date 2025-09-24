U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,722 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kieckhefer Group LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 23.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

Shares of LNG opened at $234.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.56 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

