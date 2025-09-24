U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.07. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $80.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.