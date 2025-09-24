U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 50.0% in the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 42,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 41.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 40,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Cameco by 74.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 48,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. President Capital upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Shares of CCJ opened at $86.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 99.90 and a beta of 1.04. Cameco Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The firm had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

