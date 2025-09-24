U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $88.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $89.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

