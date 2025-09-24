U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDYG. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,816,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,687,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $584,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average of $84.89. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.59 and a 12-month high of $95.51.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.