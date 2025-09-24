U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF $CPAI

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CPAI – Free Report) by 168.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,339 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $442,000.

Get Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF alerts:

Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

CPAI stock opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.21 million, a P/E ratio of -46,894.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF Company Profile

The Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF (CPAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through a quantitative, model-based approach to select US stocks of any market capitalization. CPAI was launched on Nov 28, 2023 and is issued by Counterpoint.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CPAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.