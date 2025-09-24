U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in Globe Life Inc. $GL

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GL. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $50,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Globe Life by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Globe Life by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Globe Life
In related news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $1,374,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,467,339.06. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $1,767,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 32,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,770.86. This trade represents a 27.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,722 shares of company stock valued at $11,733,793 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.
Globe Life Stock Performance
Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 18.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Globe Life Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Globe Life from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Cfra Research raised Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Globe Life from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.45.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globe Life
About Globe Life
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Globe Life
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Quantum Computing ETFs to Know—And Why 2 Don’t Hold D-Wave
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Forget Tariffs, Landstar and West Fraser Can Still Rally
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.