U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in Globe Life Inc. $GL

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GL. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $50,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Globe Life by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Globe Life by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $1,374,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,467,339.06. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $1,767,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 32,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,770.86. This trade represents a 27.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,722 shares of company stock valued at $11,733,793 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL opened at $146.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.27 and a 12-month high of $147.83.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 18.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Globe Life from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Cfra Research raised Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Globe Life from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globe Life

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.