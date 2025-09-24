U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June $XJUN

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of BATS:XJUN opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.36. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $35.24 and a one year high of $41.44.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.