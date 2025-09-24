U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 36,100 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF $XCEM

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCEM. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 876,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 872,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,765,000 after acquiring an additional 84,064 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 104.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 866,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,590,000 after acquiring an additional 442,078 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 793,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after acquiring an additional 17,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 58.7% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 779,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,036,000 after acquiring an additional 288,564 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of XCEM stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $36.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.54. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.91.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

