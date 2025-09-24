U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,612 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF $CMBS

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,612 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 4,842.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 534,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after buying an additional 523,916 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 444,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 374,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,293 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 4,760.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 266,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 260,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,517,000.

NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.35.

iShares CMBS ETF Company Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

