UFP Industries, Inc. $UFPI Stock Position Lowered by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in UFP Industries by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in UFP Industries by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $94.44 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $141.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.47.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.25). UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UFPI. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

