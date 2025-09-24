UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 1,011 Shares of Synchrony Financial $SYF

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,420,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,358,000 after purchasing an additional 281,383 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,868,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,653,000 after purchasing an additional 358,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,858,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,145,000 after purchasing an additional 706,212 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.0% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,900,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,859 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.79.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.52.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $595,980.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 68,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,160. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $40,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,227.40. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

