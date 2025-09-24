UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 347 Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Carlyle Group by 105.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 101.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 247.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 83.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlyle Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $13,013,383.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 753,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,381,568.65. This trade represents a 21.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CG opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $69.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.94%.

Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.