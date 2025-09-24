UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stock Holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 84.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 164.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 13.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 173.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 31,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 468,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $175.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.13. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.57 and a 1 year high of $177.66.

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 13.56%.The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.30.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

