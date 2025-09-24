UMB Bank n.a. Grows Position in Lennar Corporation $LEN

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 77.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at $424,950,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lennar by 45.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,894,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,567 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Lennar by 130.8% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,581,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after acquiring an additional 896,264 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 23.4% during the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,189,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,323,000 after acquiring an additional 415,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $41,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $123.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.94. Lennar Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.42 and a 52 week high of $189.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Lennar’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEN. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

