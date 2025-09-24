UMB Bank n.a. Grows Position in Masco Corporation $MAS

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Masco were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Masco by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Masco by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 157,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 72,875 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,126.32. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of MAS opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.90. Masco Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 1,519.31%. Masco’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.