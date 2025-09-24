UMB Bank n.a. Sells 754 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 802.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,608 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 114.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,008 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $47,986,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 443.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 645,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,597,000 after buying an additional 526,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11,781.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 478,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,389,000 after buying an additional 474,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFG opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $91.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $86.90.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

