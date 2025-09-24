UMB Bank n.a. Sells 76 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in Equinix by 0.6% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 5,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Equinix by 25.3% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Equinix by 23.9% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Equinix by 416.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Equinix by 2.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,935,708. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,139.58. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $803.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 78.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $783.03 and its 200 day moving average is $817.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 183.74%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,069.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $933.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.52.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

