UMB Bank n.a. Takes $167,000 Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. $ESPR

UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 170,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.09% of Esperion Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 153,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 506,428 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,243 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 143,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 76,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

ESPR opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $500.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06, a PEG ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 0.89. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $82.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESPR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

