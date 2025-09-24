United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $84.35 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $145.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.15.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $44,085. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.