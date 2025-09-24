Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) & American Coastal Insurance (NASDAQ:ACIC) Financial Comparison

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Universal Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of American Coastal Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Universal Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of American Coastal Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Insurance and American Coastal Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Insurance 4.24% 15.37% 2.21% American Coastal Insurance 25.26% 30.65% 6.60%

Volatility & Risk

Universal Insurance has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Coastal Insurance has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Insurance $1.57 billion 0.46 $58.93 million $2.29 11.21 American Coastal Insurance $296.66 million 1.83 $75.72 million $1.63 6.85

This table compares Universal Insurance and American Coastal Insurance”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American Coastal Insurance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Universal Insurance. American Coastal Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Coastal Insurance beats Universal Insurance on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages. The company also advises on actuarial issues, oversees distribution, administers claims payments, performs policy administration and underwriting, and assists with reinsurance negotiations; places and manages reinsurance programs for the insurance entities; and operates Clovered.com, a digital agency for various carrier partners and utilization of digital applications for adjusting claims. It offers its products through a network of independent agents, as well as direct-to-consumer online solutions, including digital insurance agency. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About American Coastal Insurance

American Coastal Insurance Corporation operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance for residential condominium associations and apartments, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment caused by fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers equipment breakdown, identity theft, cyber security, and flood policies. The company markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies. The company was formerly known as United Insurance Holdings Corp. and changed its name to American Coastal Insurance Corporation in August 2023. American Coastal Insurance Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

