Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. $ULH Position Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,543 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $1,734,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the first quarter worth about $789,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Universal Logistics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Logistics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Universal Logistics Stock Up 2.0%

ULH stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.95. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $53.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 3.66%.The firm had revenue of $393.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Universal Logistics Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Further Reading

