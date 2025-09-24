VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $906,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of HYD opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $53.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.98.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

