Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV Stock Holdings Increased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Up 13.7%

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $118.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.82. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $112.76.

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

