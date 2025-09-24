Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,095 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VEU opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.39. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $72.13.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

