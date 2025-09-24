Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,161 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.72. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $62.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

