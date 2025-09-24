Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,862,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,846 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 6,036,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,869,000 after purchasing an additional 348,892 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,478,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,226,000 after purchasing an additional 240,568 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,711,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,933,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $98.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $100.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.02.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

