Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 225.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 303,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,076,000 after acquiring an additional 58,954 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,860,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $98,080.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,714.34. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.72, for a total value of $76,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,828.80. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,265 shares of company stock worth $4,002,332 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $242.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.50. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.83 and a 1-year high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.73%.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 target price on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.09.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

