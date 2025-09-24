Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,852 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 242.0% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $135.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Vertiv Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of VRT opened at $142.79 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.35.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,957.26. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,334.02. The trade was a 63.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

