Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 5,525 Shares of IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IonQ by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IonQ by 780.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in shares of IonQ by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ Trading Up 4.3%

NYSE IONQ opened at $75.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 2.54. IonQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.57). IonQ had a negative net margin of 885.21% and a negative return on equity of 67.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

IONQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 6,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $292,877.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 60,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,594.46. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $2,078,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 552,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,518,698.56. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,047 shares of company stock worth $15,645,611 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IonQ

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.