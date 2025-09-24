Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Matson, Inc. $MATX

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Matson by 495.3% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 381 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Matson by 30.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Price Performance

Matson stock opened at $105.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $169.12.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $830.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. Matson had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,044 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $114,777.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,703.54. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MATX shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Matson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.67.

Matson Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

