Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Stock Position Lowered by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $140,224,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at $96,971,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 682.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,145,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,669,000 after buying an additional 6,232,561 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at $65,031,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 63.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,839,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,700,000 after buying an additional 4,994,894 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBD. Barclays upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

Shares of WBD opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $10,350,463.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,141,150 shares in the company, valued at $22,252,425. This represents a 31.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anton J. Levy purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 949,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,000. The trade was a 8.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 970,115 shares of company stock worth $17,818,490 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

