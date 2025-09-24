Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Stock Position Lowered by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $140,224,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at $96,971,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 682.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,145,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,669,000 after buying an additional 6,232,561 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at $65,031,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 63.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,839,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,700,000 after buying an additional 4,994,894 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on WBD. Barclays upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.96.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of WBD opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.59.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $10,350,463.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,141,150 shares in the company, valued at $22,252,425. This represents a 31.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anton J. Levy purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 949,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,000. The trade was a 8.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 970,115 shares of company stock worth $17,818,490 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
