Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,563 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF $SCHJ

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 299,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 22,354 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 21,010 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHJ opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $25.01.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

