Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $7.63 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,566 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 109.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 69,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 36,190 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 135,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9,555.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 333,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,612,000 after buying an additional 329,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 213,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,575,000 after buying an additional 24,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $324,480.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,648.35. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $104.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.63. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

