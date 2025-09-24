Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,862 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 174.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 447.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 114.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Trading Down 1.3%

GTLB opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,221.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.24. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.90 and a 12 month high of $74.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTLB. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on GitLab from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded GitLab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In related news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $4,904,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $162,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 100,639 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,001.12. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,158,834 shares of company stock worth $56,452,170. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

